Name/Image/Likeness comes to UK (6-24-21)

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing student athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness. UK coaches react, today's hosts Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis break it all down and UK basketball legend Jack Goose Givens weighs in.

Then, our coverage of the UK basketball camps continues. Tonight, we have assistant coach Chin Coleman mic'd up. Then, he sits down with Maggie Davis for an exclusive interview to preview the season.