Nancy Scranton returns to Bluegrass for Woodford Legends Invitational

PREVIEW: Legends of the LPGA with Wildcat Legend, Nancy Scranton!

One of the Kentucky women's golf program's all-time greats, Nancy Scranton, returns to Bluegrass this weekend for the Woodford Legends Invitational as a Legend of the LPGA.

The UK Athletics Hall of Famer will compete June 3-8 at Woodford Club in Versailles. She joined Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the BBN Tonight studio to preview the event, discuss her lengthy career, and reflect on what her time as a Wildcat meant (and continues to mean) to her and her family.

BBN Tonight

