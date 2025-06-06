Watch Now
Nancy Scranton returns to Bluegrass for Woodford Legends Invitational

UK Athletics Hall of Famer will compete June 3-8 at Woodford Club in Versailles | Get a preview on "BBN Tonight"
Nancy Scranton watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the LPGA Corning Classic in Corning, N.Y., Friday, May. 26, 2006. Scranton finished with a 10-under 134. (AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
One of the Kentucky women's golf program's all-time greats, Nancy Scranton, returns to Bluegrass this weekend for the Woodford Legends Invitational as a Legend of the LPGA.

The UK Athletics Hall of Famer will compete June 3-8 at Woodford Club in Versailles. She joined Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the BBN Tonight studio to preview the event, discuss her lengthy career, and reflect on what her time as a Wildcat meant (and continues to mean) to her and her family.

