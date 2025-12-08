NEED TO KNOW: UK Volleyball Hosts Lexington Regional this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2025 NCAA Volleyball Lexington Regional has been selected as a Thursday/Saturday host site with all matches happening inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, hosted by the University of Kentucky.

Top-seeded Kentucky will open play Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET against Cal Poly, who beat (4) USC in five sets Friday night to advance out of the Los Angeles Sub-Regional. In the Lexington Regional’s opening match, second-seeded Arizona State will play third-seeded Creighton at 1 p.m. ET.

Both of Thursday's matches will be broadcast on ESPN2 and shown live in the ESPN app.

The two winners of Thursday’s matches will meet Saturday afternoon in the Lexington Regional final as the winner advances into the NCAA Final Four the following weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lexington Regional final on Saturday will be aired live on the ESPN family of networks at a time to be announced Thursday evening by ESPN.

All-session tickets for the 2025 Lexington Regional will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. ET though UKathletics.com/tickets, by calling the UK Athletics Ticket Office at 859-257-1818 or 800-928-2287 or visiting the ticket office in the Joe Craft Center.

Fans interested in purchasing single-session tickets can acquire those tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. One ticket will get fans into both regional semifinal matches Thursday.

2025 NCAA Volleyball Lexington Regional

Historic Memorial Coliseum – Lexington, Ky.

Thursday, December 11

Match 1 // 1:00 p.m. ET – (2) Arizona State vs. (3) Creighton [ESPN2]

Match 2 // 3:30 p.m. ET – (1) Kentucky vs. Cal Poly [ESPN2]

Saturday, December 13

Match 3 // Time: TBA – Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2 [TV: TBA] *

*Winner to NCAA Final Four

PARKING & SHUTTLE INFO

All E-lots surrounding the Historic Memorial Coliseum—including the Joe Craft Center Lot, Linden Walk Lot, Alumni Career Center Lot, Career Center Lot, East Maxwell Lot, and High Street employee lots—will be available for event parking beginning three hours prior to first serve.

The Cornerstone Garage (PS #5) will open for event parking two hours prior to first serve. Patrons may need to press for a ticket upon entry; however, no payment will be required upon exit, as the access arms will be raised.

Please refer to the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Spectator Parking Map for additional details.

Accessible parking is available in the Joe Craft Center lot. Spaces are limited and provided on a first come, first served basis with a valid, state-issued ADA parking hangtag.

Please note: Parking is prohibited in any R-lot. Vehicle’s parking in R-lots without a proper permit, along yellow curbs, grass spaces or other non-specified and unapproved areas may be subject to ticket and/or tow.

SHUTTLE INFO

Complimentary shuttle service will be available for all NCAA Regional Volleyball matches.

For Thursday’s matches, one shuttle will operate beginning 90 minutes prior to the first serve and will continue until the conclusion of the first set of the opening match. Shuttle service will resume at 2:00 PM with two shuttles running to transport fans to the Coliseum for the second match.

Pick-up locations include Cornerstone Garage (Parking Structure #5) and the High Street Lot. All shuttles will drop off at the Lexington Avenue entrance of the Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Patrons parking in the Cornerstone Garage (PS#5) can access the shuttle pickup area via the skybridge on the third level. After crossing the skybridge, the pickup/drop-off point is located to the left at the designated crosswalk.

BAG POLICY

The Southeastern Conference’s clear bag policy remains in place at Historic Memorial Coliseum as an additional safety measure and to facilitate entry. Each fan will be permitted to carry one large clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc-style bag or a 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag – plus a small clutch that does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″.

The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and is also easily searched. The clear bag policy improves public safety by making bags easily searched and significantly reducing faulty bag searches. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags to reduce touch points.

ENTRY

Volleyball fans may enter Historic Memorial Coliseum from three different locations:



Lexington Avenue Entrance : Located on the west side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, directly off Lexington Avenue. This entrance is recommended for fans that sit in sections 2-9, 101-109 or that park in the Joe Craft Center Lot or the High Street Lot.

Those that are picking up their tickets at Will Call or those that wish to purchase tickets, please enter Historic Memorial Coliseum via the Lexington Avenue Entrance and follow directional signage to find the correct location to pick up or purchase your tickets.

: Located on the west side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, directly off Lexington Avenue. This entrance is recommended for fans that sit in sections 2-9, 101-109 or that park in the Joe Craft Center Lot or the High Street Lot. Rose Street Entrance : Located on the east side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, closest to Rose Street. This entrance is recommended for fans that sit in sections 12-19, 112-120 or that park in the Joe Craft Center Lot.

For fans that receive tickets through a Player Pass List, please enter Historic Memorial Coliseum via the Rose Street Entrance and follow directional signage to find the correct location to pick up your tickets.

: Located on the east side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, closest to Rose Street. This entrance is recommended for fans that sit in sections 12-19, 112-120 or that park in the Joe Craft Center Lot. The Avenue of Champions/Euclid Entrance : Located on the South Side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, directly off Avenue of Champions/Euclid Avenue. This entrance is recommended for fans who have floor seats, or club access

Elevators, family restrooms, and nursing mother’s suite are at the Avenue of Champions/Euclid Entrance.

: Located on the South Side of Historic Memorial Coliseum, directly off Avenue of Champions/Euclid Avenue. This entrance is recommended for fans who have floor seats, or club access

