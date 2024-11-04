New era of UK Basketball comes with the same level of high expectations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Basketball season officially kicks off on Monday under new head coaches Mark Pope for the men's team and Kenny Brooks for the women's team.

“I’m pretty excited about the season; it’s a revamped team. It’s not what we are used to having,” said Trevor Schubert.

The freshman from Louisville still has the same excitement for the Blue and the White despite all the changes.

“I feel like this is what the program needed. I think a lot of fans were tired of getting first round exits. I think this is something different and hopefully better outcome this year,” said Schubert.

Schubert and his peers said it's nice to have a former player at the helm of this team, someone who has proven they can win championships here.

“I think it is really beneficial. He knows the tradition here; he knows that Kentucky is a winning basketball program. I think that he is going to try his best to keep that tradition going,” said Freshman Matthew Hauret.

The student from Hopkinsville will be attending the game tonight.

Hauret thinks it's a good thing the team moved on from Coach John Calipari, who is now at Arkansas, citing the past few years of early exits in March Madness has caused disappointment.

“Im feeling great about it I think UK basketball need some change. We had a couple years of dry spell,” said Hauret. “UK is used to winning. So, I think they are ready to get back to winning all the games, and just going far in March Madness.”

Despite a completely different roster, expectations are still high for UK students Hauret and Schubert, who consider themselves lifelong fans.