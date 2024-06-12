Nick Mingione named Coach of the Year, Ryan Waldschmidt earns Perfect Game All-American honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky baseball head coach Nick Mingione has been named Coach of the Year, and Ryan Waldschmidt has earned Third Team All-American by Perfect Game USA.

Mingione has led the Wildcats to their first College World Series in Omaha while also winning the SEC regular-season title.

According to UK Athletics, Waldschmidt's batting average is .400. He has also hit .346 with a 1.107 OPS, 64 runs, 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 36 walks, 16 hits by pitch, and 24 stolen bases.

Waldschmidt has also earned honors from the SEC and American Baseball Coaches Association.

The Wildcats will play NC State in the opening round of the College World Series on June 15 in Omaha. The game will start at 2:00 p.m. ET and 1:00 p.m. local time.