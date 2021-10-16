No. 1 Georgia Beats No. 11 Kentucky 30-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky matches the number of touchdowns scored on No. 1 Georgia the entire season, but it's not enough, Bulldogs hand Kentucky their first loss of the season 30-13.

Kentucky held on in the first half against the Bulldogs, ending the 1st quarter tied at 0. Tight End Justin Rigg scored the first 1st half touchdown on Georgia all season and the Wildcats entered halftime down 14-7.

Georgia proved too physical and too dominant in the 2nd half. Georgia's number 1 defense held Kentucky to one touchdown with 3 seconds remaining in the game, while the Bulldogs put up two more touchdowns and a field goal.

Kentucky was held to 249 yards of total offense, 198 passing and just 51 rushing. Georgia put up 416 yards, 250 passing and 166 rushing.

Will Levis finished the day 32-42 for 198 yards.

Next up for Kentucky is a bye week before traveling to Mississippi State Oct. 30.