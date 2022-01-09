No. 16 Kentucky holds off Georgia 92-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 16 Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) takes down Georgia (5-10, 0-2) 92-77. TyTy Washington stepped up big with Sahvir Wheeler out, putting up 17 points, 17 assists, 2 turnovers and breaking John Wall's single-game assist record of 16 from 2009.

Oscar Tshiebwe had put up a double-double by halftime as the Wildcats took a 40-37 lead in to the break, and finished the night with 29 points, 17 rebounds.

Davion Mintz came up big, adding 19 points, 5 of 7 from three.

Kentucky is back in action on Tuesday at Vanderbilt.