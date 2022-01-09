Watch
No. 16 Kentucky holds off Georgia 92-77

TyTy Washington breaks Kentucky assist record with 17
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 19:59:34-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 16 Kentucky (12-3, 2-1) takes down Georgia (5-10, 0-2) 92-77. TyTy Washington stepped up big with Sahvir Wheeler out, putting up 17 points, 17 assists, 2 turnovers and breaking John Wall's single-game assist record of 16 from 2009.

Oscar Tshiebwe had put up a double-double by halftime as the Wildcats took a 40-37 lead in to the break, and finished the night with 29 points, 17 rebounds.

Davion Mintz came up big, adding 19 points, 5 of 7 from three.

Kentucky is back in action on Tuesday at Vanderbilt.

