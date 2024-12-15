No. 16 Kentucky pounds purdue on Saturday

(UK Athletics) - No. 16 Kentucky women's basketball grabbed the 30-point road win Saturday night over Purdue to move to 9-1 on the season.

All five UK starters finished in double figures. Five players scored in double figures as No. 16 Kentucky overcame a slow start to beat Purdue 82-52 on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

Amelia Hassett scored a season-high 22 points to lead Kentucky. Georgia Amoore scored 21 points for UK and Dazia Lawrence had 13. Clara Strack had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Teonni Key had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Purdue took the lead early in the game, scoring the first four points of the game as Kentucky missed its first five shots. A Strack jumper got the Cats on the board with 6:12 left in the first quarter. After the Boilermakers took a 6-2 lead, Georgia Amoore scored to make it 6-4. The teams would trade baskets, including a bucket by Amelia Hassett, making it 8-6. Purdue would lead 12-8 after 10 minutes of play.

The Boilermakers scored the first basket of the second period before UK got a three from Cassidy Rowe and an Amoore jumper to make it 14-13. Purdue scored the next four point before Amoore scored again, and hit a subsequent free throw, to make it 17-16.

A Strack basket gave UK its first lead of the game, and was followed by an Amoore bucket, making it 20-17. After Purdue cut it to 20-19, Amoore scored again, Hassett hit a three and Key made two free throws, giving the Cats a 27-19 lead. UK would lead 32-23 at the half behind 13 points from Amoore.

The Boilermakers scored the first basket of the third quarter before a Dazia Lawrence three made it 35-25 Cats. Purdue would score the next four points before Key hit a pair of free throws, giving UK a 37-29 lead.

Kentucky led 39-33 before going on a run to open the lead even more. A Strack layup started the run, followed by a three from Amoore. After Strack hit another layup, Hassett drilled a three, then hit three free throws, closing out a 13-0 run that gave Kentucky a 52-33 lead. That would be the score after three periods of play.

Purdue again scored first in the fourth quarter before a Lawrence three gave the Cats a 55-35 lead. Purdue would spend the fourth quarter trying to chip into the lead, but Kentucky never let them get closer than 17 points.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday, hosting Belmont inside Historic Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.