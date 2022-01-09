No. 21 Kentucky Women's Basketball fall to No. 1 South Carolina, 74-54

COLUMBIA, SC — A chance to upset the top-ranked team in the country did not go so well for No. 21 Kentucky, as the Wildcats fall to No. 1 South Carolina 74-54 on the road Sunday.

UK have now lost five straight games to the Gamecocks. South Carolina have now won 14 of the last 15 meetings in the series and lead the overall series 36-34.

UK Women had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Robyn Benton who had 11 points. Dre Edwards, Treasure Hunt and Jasmine Massengill all scored 10 points each.

It was a rough day for All-American Rhyne Howard. The Reigning SEC Player of the Year had just nine points on 2-14 shooting from the field. Howard contributed in other ways, finishing the contest with six assists and eight rebounds.

Kentucky started the game shooting well from outside the perimeter, making four of five three-pointers, ending the first quarter tied at 18 with South Carolina. That was as close as it got. In the second quarter, the Gamecocks went to another gear, outscoring the Cats 23-9 in the period, using their height advantage to attack in the post and grabbed offensive boards for second-chance points to take a 41-27 halftime lead.

With their win over Kentucky, South Carolina is now 8-0 versus ranked opponents this season.

Kentucky is back in action Thursday, January 13 at 7 p.m. when they host Mississippi State at Memorial Coliseum.