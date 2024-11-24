No. 3 Texas defeats Kentucky, 31-14

AUSTIN, Tx. — Kentucky football fought until the end against No. 3 Texas, but the Cats came up short in the end, falling 31-14 to the Longhorns in Austin. With the loss, Kentucky moves to 4-7 on the season and 1-7 in conference play, while Texas clinches its second-straight 10-win season.

The Texas offense was a well-oiled machine, finishing with 442 total yards. Quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 20-31 for 191 yards and two touchdowns on his senior night.

For Kentucky, Brock Vandagriff started the game and played the first half for the Wildcats. True freshman Cutter Boley took over after halftime.

Combined, the Kentucky offense finished with 232 total yards. Jamarion Wilcox led the rushing attack with 50 yards on 11 carries.

The passing game was distrusted amongst eight Wildcats, none of whom had more than three catches. Freshman tight end Willie Rodriguez led the way with a trio of receptions for 53 yards.

Texas scored first, marching 75 yards down the field in five minutes. Ewers opened the game 6-of-7 through the air for 58 yards, while running back Quintrevion Wisner earned all 17 of the team's initial rushing yards off his first four carries. He'd finish the game with 158 yards off 26 carries.

On the ground for Kentucky, Wilcox got rolling first. His first touch of the afternoon went up-the-middle for a gain of 18 before the Cats were forced to punt.

UK's defense responded by holding the Longhorns scoreless on their next two possessions, first forcing a Texas turnover on downs, followed by a punt.

Momentum seemed to be on Kentucky's side, with multiple flags going against the home team. A holding call created first-and-20 for the Longhorns, followed by a false start to make it third-and-13. An incomplete deep pass from Ewers to Ryan Wingo set the Cats up nicely with the first quarter dwindling.

END OF FIRST: Texas leads 7-0



Longhorns have 157 yards of offense compared to UK's 27 (87 yds. in the air, compared to UK's 0) but UK's defense has come up big on two critical 3rd/4th downs to limit Texas points.



At the start of the second, Texas was called for a delay of game, keeping the drive alive for the Wildcats.

Vandagriff found Ja'Mori Maclin for a 42-yard gain, followed by a connection with tight end Josh Kattus for a 4-yard touchdown. With the score, the Cats and the Longhorns were tied at 7-apiece.

The Kentucky defense continued to hold strong, until an unnecessary roughness flag against Maxwell Hairston sent the Longhorns half the distance to the goal. Texas was facing a first-and-six from the six yard line, and immediately found the end zone. The play was reviewed for a fumble, but the ruling on the field stood: touchdown, Texas. The Longhorns went up 14-7 and never looked back.

The Kentucky offense returned to the field but couldn't stay long: Vandagriff was intercepted by sophomore defensive back Jalani McDonald, giving the Texas offense the ball back in dangerous territory. The Longhorns took the next four plays 34 yards into the end zone to take a 21-7 lead with 3:12 to play in the second quarter.

They'd put three more points on the board before the end of the half, courtesy of a 49-yard field goal, to take a 24-7 lead into the break.

HALFTIME: No. 3 Texas leads Kentucky, 24-7 at the break



Vandagriff finished the first half 3-7 for 51 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For Texas, Ewers was 17-26 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

True freshman Cutter Boley started at quarterback in the second half. Although it started rocky - a sack for a loss of 13 yards - the Lexington native quickly responded. Boley's second snap sent the ball soaring into the arms of Barion Brown for a gain of 43 yards and a first down.

Three plays later, Boley once again showed off his arm talent; this time, in the form of a 38-yarder to Maclin. Unfortunately for the Cats, that gain was wiped away following a holding call. Kentucky was forced to punt.

Texas and the Cats exchanged punts, until Tre'vonn Rybka forced a fumble, which was recovered by Deone Walker.

Boley got the ball back, evaded a sack on first down to find fellow freshman Willie Rodriguez for a gain of 25 yards, but couldn't make the defense miss on a later third-and-three. He took the sack for a loss of 12 yards, bringing up a 33-yard field-goal attempt that was no good. The score remained 24-7, Texas.

Not for long. Senior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson picked off Ewers and ran it back 25 yards for a pick-six score. The point-after attempt was good, making the score 24-14.

The Longhorns would tack on one final touchdown, a 1-yard rush up-the-middle by Wisner, to go up 31-14 with just over three minutes to play in the game.

Kentucky's offense finished the day 2-12 on third downs and 1-2 on fourth downs. Comparatively, Texas was 6-13 and and 1-2, respectively.

Kentucky will close out the season next Saturday, when the Wildcats host in-state rival Louisville. The Cats and Cards will kick off at noon ET inside Kroger Field.

