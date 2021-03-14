No. 3 UK Volleyball beat Ole Miss on Senior Day, improve win streak to 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Behind the four seniors that were honored on Senior Day at Memorial Coliseum, the No. 3 Kentucky Volleyball team ran its winning streak to 16 matches, in a 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 25-13) win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kentucky's quartet of seniors, Gabby Curry, Madison Lilley, Kendyl Paris, and Avery Skinner were honored prior to the match for their career-long accomplishments and all four contributed on the floor Saturday in UK's win over Ole Miss.

Senior outside hitter Avery Skinner led Kentucky in Saturday night's match, earning her second double-double of the season, with 16 kills and 10 digs. Senior setter Madison Lilley contributed four kills on six swings, hitting .667, one of the highest hitting percentage nights of her season. Helping run the offense, Lilley had 51 assists, tying her season high, and also tacking on nine assists. Gabby Curry had 11 digs to lead all Wildcats and four assists on Saturday. Additionally, Kendyl Paris had four kills on 11 swings with a block.

The No. 3 Wildcats have now swept all eight series it has played this season, having won 35 sets in a row before losing the third set to Ole Miss on Saturday. Kentucky stands as the only undefeated team in the league at 16-0 on the season.

Kentucky will next take to the floor in the season's most anticipated series in the Southeastern Conference as the Wildcats will travel to Gainesville, Fla., to face No. 8 Florida in a top-10 showdown. Game one will be Friday, March 14 at 1 p.m. ET before a 4 p.m. ET finale on Saturday afternoon. Both matches will stream on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app from Exactech Arena.