No-Quit Cats: Kentucky rallies for 81-69 win over Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, Ky. — While previewing his team's road trip to Lexington, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams complimented the Cats, calling Kentucky's offense "the prettiest in the country." His team did all it could to limit that beauty to start the game, but Kentucky showed no signs of quit.

The No. 8 Cats kept firing, finishing the night with an 81-69 win over the No. 11 Aggies inside Rupp Arena, to move to 14-3 on the year and 3-1 against SEC competition. Kentucky remains undefeated inside Rupp Arena this season.

Robinson led all scorers with 22 points, thanks in large part to his five, three pointers. He finished the night 8-17 from the field and 5-13 from beyond-the-arc against the school where he started his college career. Robinson also added eight rebounds. Andrew Carr and Otega Oweh joined him in double-figure scoring, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Amari Williams finished with eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Texas A&M caught fire from deep to start the game, at an uncharacteristic clip. Five different Aggies sank at least one three-pointer in the game's first 20 minutes, combing for seven, first-half triples.

Comparatively, Jaxson Robinson sank a three-pointer four minutes into the game; Kentucky wouldn't hit another until Almonor's open look from the left corner more than ten minutes later.

Robinson's confidence grew as the half went on, though, and he continued to get good looks. He finished the first half as UK's only player in double figures, with 15 points and four, 3-pointers, including one right before the half to send the Cats to the locker room with the lead, 35-32.

Texas A&M would never lead again.

The second half got off to a rocky star for Kentucky, when Lamont Butler collided with a Texas A&M player and appeared to take a foot to the face. He walked off the court without help, alongside a team trainer, while holding his left shoulder.

Freshman guard Travis Perry checked into the game in Butler's place, and he promptly came up with a steal and timely three-pointer in transition, off an assist from Otega Oweh.

Robinson then sank his fifth three-pointer, followed by Perry's second-straight three less than a minute later. The back-to-back long balls gave Kentucky a double-digit lead, 46-34.

Kentucky's lead continued to grow with a monster dunk, courtesy of Otega Oweh. It was his first field goal of the day, and it will be remember for a long, long time.

He finished the day with 11 points, including another second-half slam later in the game, along with four assists and two rebounds.

Still, the Aggies continued to battle. At one point, the visitors cut into Kentucky's lead to make it a two-possession game, 59-53, with 6:58 to play. That's when the Cats kicked it back into high gear.

Robinson went inside the arc for back-to-back baskets, and Amari Williams made two free throws to give Kentucky back its double-digit lead.

As a team, Kentucky wrapped up the win by shooting 46 percent from the field, 33 percent from the three-point line (9-27) and 77 percent from the charity stripe (24-3).

Texas A&M did not hit a single three-pointer after halftime, finishing the game 7-of-30 from deep, for 23 percent.

The Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena Saturday for matchup with No. 5 Alabama. Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN.

