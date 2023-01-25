No spring game for Kentucky Football due to turf replacement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football announced today that there will not be a spring game this year.
UK says this is because the turf at Kroger Field is being replaced.
#BBN, save the dates for Spring Practice: March 6 – April 8!— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 25, 2023
Because we're replacing the turf in Kroger Field, we won’t have a traditional Spring Game, but are working on having chances for #BBN to see the team in person this spring!
Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/MOv3oeaCYw
UK Football did announce the dates for Spring Practice: March 6 through April 8.
They say they're working to find a way for fans to see the team in person this spring.