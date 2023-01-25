Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

No spring game for Kentucky Football due to turf replacement

Mark Stoops
Michael Clubb/AP
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops walks onto the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Mark Stoops
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 16:26:08-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football announced today that there will not be a spring game this year.

UK says this is because the turf at Kroger Field is being replaced.

UK Football did announce the dates for Spring Practice: March 6 through April 8.

They say they're working to find a way for fans to see the team in person this spring.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community