No surgery needed for Dekel Crowdus' knee injury!

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Well that was a close one!

Some good news on Kentucky freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. He tells LEX 18 that he will not need surgery after suffering a knee injury during Thursday's practice and that he will be back sooner than we expect!

After taking several tests Thursday afternoon, it seems that it was a minor injury to Crowdus' knee that won't have him out for an extended period of time.

One of the more dynamic athletes in this year's freshman class, Crowdus is expected to see the field this season with his playmaking abilities. At the moment, it's unsure when he will return to the field.

A local speedster from Frederick Douglass High School, Crowdus was ranked as a four-star prospect on 247sports.com, the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky, No. 51 receiver and No. 300 overall player nationally in the 2021 class prior to his commitment to the blue and white.

Kentucky already have three different players that have gone down with season ending injuries this offseason: WR Clevan Thomas, LB D’Eryk Jackson, and TE Keaton Upshaw.

Thankfully, Crowdus will not be the fourth on that list.