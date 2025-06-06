Nominate Here: Kentucky "Lift Them Up" Kid of the Game

NOMINATIONS: Lift Them Up Kid of the Game

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE.

From tailgates to touchdowns, there are a lot of great parts of a college football Saturday, but one of the sweetest traditions around the Kentucky program is the "Lift Them Up" Kid of the Game.

Each week, one child gets to lead the Wildcats down the Cat Walk, surrounded by Big Blue Nation, as well as go to practice during the week and get recognized on the jumbotron during the game.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Lift them up kid of the game. Kentucky vs. Georgia.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 football season. Nominations will close June 9, 2025 at midnight.

Before nominating a child to be considered for Lift Them Up, please review the following information to make sure this experience is a good fit.

To be nominated for Lift Them Up, your child and/or family must meet these requirements.

Your child must have been seen by a Kentucky Children’s Hospital provider within the past year.

Your family is able to accept and attend any UK Football home game assigned to you. Game dates for the 2025 season can be viewed at ukathletics.com/sports/football/schedule. All game times are TBA. Participants must be at their assigned game three hours before kickoff and stay at the game through at least the on-field recognition. Your family must be responsive, attentive and on time.

Your child will be in 8th grade or below during the 2025–2026 school year. Due to NCAA regulations, Lift Them Up participants cannot be entering/enrolled in high school. Our observations have shown that this experience is best suited to children between the ages of 4 and 12.

UK Football invites the patient family to tour the practice facility and eat dinner with the team the Thursday before practice. To the best of your ability, you must commit to attending practice to fully immerse your family in this experience.

The Lift Them Up experience occurs in a very noisy and enthusiastic environment. We have found that kids with an outgoing personality thrive in the midst of our game crowds. Please consider whether your child will be comfortable in this setting.

UK HealthCare prides itself on providing high-quality specialty care. As such, we look for Lift Them Up participants who can share a unique story about an advanced medical treatment received from UK HealthCare that might not be available elsewhere.

The child’s legal guardian must finish all parts of this nomination form.

A child’s provider is welcome to encourage their guardian to fill out the form, but they cannot submit it on behalf of the guardian. Please note that submitting the form does not guarantee your child will be selected, as this is a highly sought-after opportunity with limited openings.

Lift Them Up participants will be chosen by committee.

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE.