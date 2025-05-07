Octavious Oxendine Signs with CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

LEX 18 — Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine has signed with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. He joins former UK defensive lineman Micah Johnson (2006-09) on the Saskatchewan team. Three additional Wildcats – Josh Ali (Calgary Stampeders), Lynn Bowden (BC Lions) and Quandre Mosely (Winnipeg Bluebombers) – will also suit up when preseason play begins Monday, May 19.

Oxendine, a 6-foot-1, 318-pound native of Radcliff, Kentucky, was a four-year letter winner who played in 47 career games with 19 starts for the Wildcats from 2020-24.

He totaled 78 career tackles with 15.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one blocked kick.

Oxendine graduated in December of ’24 with a degree in social work.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Octavious Oxendine. December 2024 CATS Graduation photos.

As a senior in 2024, he saw action in all 12 games with one start vs. Murray State. He totaled 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. He was second on the team in sacks with four.

One of his best performances came in UK’s upset win at No. 6/5 Ole Miss. He made three tackles, including a career-high two quarterback sacks (-10 yards), and added a QB hurry in the win. In the first quarter, his third-down sack forced a punt and late in the second quarter, another sack coaxed the Rebels to let the clock run out on the first half.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Octavious Oxendine. Kentucky beats Ole Miss 20-17 in Oxford.

He was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Line Player of the Week for his efforts.

For more on the Roughriders, visit the team's official website here.

