Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Off Days with the Kentucky Men's Basketball Team

Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 20:00:49-04
Off Days: Jacob Toppin

The life of a Kentucky basketball player is typically a hectic one. From games and practice to media, community service, and class - these guys have very little free time.

That's why their "off days" are important and how each of them chooses to spend those coveted days is as unique as it is interesting.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps