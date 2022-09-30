Ole Friends: Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith return to Oxford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jacquez Jones and Keidron Smith, two former Ole Miss roommates, both play for Kentucky now. Maggie Davis sits down with them to preview Saturday's homecoming in Oxford.

Learn about their individual experiences at Ole Miss, why they each originally entered the transfer portal, how they knew Kentucky would be the better fit, and their reunion once they both wound up in Lexington. Plus, what will it be like to re-enter Hemingway-Vaught Stadium this Saturday but this time, head to the visitors' locker room?