Oscar Tshiebwe bets on himself, remains in 2023 NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The two-time consensus All-American Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The reigning National Player of the Year and Kentucky's leading scorer announced his decision to leave for the Draft on April 7.

Since then, he participated in the NBA Combine and has posted workouts and visits to various NBA team facilities. In the two-day showing, Big O recorded one double-double of 10 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 17:43 of action. And 16 points, nine boards, two steals, and a blocked shot the following day.

After coming to Lexington mid-season during the 2020-21 season, Tshiebwe found himself in the following year leading the country in rebounding, averaging 15.1 per game, offensive rebounds per game with 5.3, and defensive rebounding percentage with 34.6%.

Tshiebwe is one of 28 college basketball players since 1977 to sweep all six major national Player of the Year honors. In 2022, he received the Wooden Award, the top honor from The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Associated Press, the United States Basketball Writers Association, and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. He is the first Wildcat to win all six, and the only UK player to previously win the Wooden was Anthony Davis in 2012.

In his final season with Kentucky, he completed another impressive campaign with a double-double average of 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds. His biggest game happened in Rupp Arena against Georgia with 37 points, 24 rebounds, 3 steals, and one block.

The forward made history as the first Kentucky Men's Basketball player to have multiple NCAA tournament games with 15 boards since 1958. Against Providence, he finished with 25, accompanied by eight points, setting a new Kentucky record for most boards in an NCAA Tournament game. Prior to Big O, the streak lasted 67 years by Jerry Bird, who had 24 against Iowa in 1956.

