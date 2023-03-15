Oscar Tshiebwe earns ninth two-time consensus All-American in Kentucky history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball senior Oscar Tshiebwe makes history at UK by becoming the ninth consensus All-American with his inclusion on the second team of the All-America squad by the United States Basketball Writer's Association.

Tshiebwe is the first to earn the honor since 1985 and 1986 when Kenny Walker received it.

The USBWA is one of the four major NCAA-recognized All-American teams.

Tshiebwe also earned third-team by The Sporting News and second-team by the Associated Press and by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Being recognized by major outlets, Tshiebwe is considered a consensus second-team All-American selection.

Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with an average of 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds for the second year in a row. He is also the only player in the nation to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and one block per game.

In only 64 games, Tshiebwe is eighth in program history with 909 rebounds and the fastest to that achievement.

Tshiebwe places 49th overall in program history for scoring and is third with 47 double-doubles.

He made the fifth player to score at least 35 points and 20 rebounds since 1976.

In 2022, Tshiebwe marked the third player to accumulate 500 rebounds in a season.

For the 2022-23 season, Tshiebwe had the best shots from the field at 92.3% with the most attempts in the program.

Tshiebwe continues to claim postseason honors, including:

