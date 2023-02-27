Oscar Tshiebwe named SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Week after averaging 23.5 points per game and shooting 87% (20-23) from the field in wins against Florida and Auburn.

UK Athletics says Tshiebwe's offensive performance in Auburn's game was one of the best weekly performances in program history.

Tshiebwe went for a game-high 25 points, four boards, and three assists against Florida. He then totaled 22 points and 17 rebounds to go along with a pair of steals against Auburn. Tshiebwe’s 92.3% field-goal percentage against Florida was the best field-goal clip with at least 13 attempts in program history, and the fourth-best with a minimum of eight attempts.

The 25-point performance at Florida was his third game this season with at least 25 points in a game and the 10th of his career. Tshiebwe also became the 61st player in program history to amass 1,000 points in a career as a Wildcat.

He then generated his 16th double-double of the season with 22 points and 17 rebounds against Auburn. He has 44 in 61 career games as a UK player and now sits in third place overall for career double-doubles in program history. It was his fifth 20-15 game of the year and the 12th during his time at Kentucky.

For the season, Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest. He’s the only player in the country averaging at least 15.0 points, at least 12.0 rebounds, at least 1.5 steals and at least 1.0 blocks per game.

The award is the sixth weekly SEC honor for a Wildcat this season. Tshiebwe previously earned SEC Player of the Week honors Jan. 23, while Cason Wallace has garnered SEC Freshman of the Week honors three times this season ,and Chris Livingston was the Freshman of the Week only a week ago.

Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.