Otega Oweh named 2nd Team All-SEC

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) revealed its annual conference awards this afternoon, Otega Oweh of the University of Kentucky earned Second Team All-SEC honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring this season with an average of 16.2 points per game.

Oweh showcased remarkable consistency by scoring in double figures in 29 of Kentucky's games throughout the season. His 28-point outing at Oklahoma was his most prolific performance of the season. He scored each of UK’s final 18 points, including the game-winner with six seconds to play. Oweh then also came up with the defensive play of the game, registering a blocked shot on OU’s final attempt.

Auburn's Bruce Pearl was named Coach of the Year, while Johni Broome was recognized as Player of the Year.

First Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Mark Sears, Alabama

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second Team

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, Auburn

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Anthony Robinson II, Missouri

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, Texas

Asa Newell, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina

Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

