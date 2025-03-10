Otega Oweh named 2nd Team All-SEC

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) revealed its annual conference awards this afternoon, Otega Oweh of the University of Kentucky earned Second Team All-SEC honors after leading the Wildcats in scoring this season with an average of 16.2 points per game.
Oweh showcased remarkable consistency by scoring in double figures in 29 of Kentucky's games throughout the season. His 28-point outing at Oklahoma was his most prolific performance of the season. He scored each of UK’s final 18 points, including the game-winner with six seconds to play. Oweh then also came up with the defensive play of the game, registering a blocked shot on OU’s final attempt.
Auburn's Bruce Pearl was named Coach of the Year, while Johni Broome was recognized as Player of the Year.
First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee