Otega Oweh named SEC Player of the Week

Otega Oweh has been named SEC Player of the Week for his performance against St. John's in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. Oweh led the Wildcats over Rick Pitino's No. 22 Red Storm, 78-66. Oweh scored a game-high 20 points with five rebounds, playing 34 minutes for Kentucky.

HE'S A BAD MAN 😤 pic.twitter.com/IMV58JHUDB — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 21, 2025

Oweh, who was tabbed the preseason SEC Player of the Year by the media, is bringing home his first weekly honor of the season.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Bellarmine inside Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

