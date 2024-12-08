Overtime Thriller: Cats come back for 90-89 win vs. Gonzaga

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Battle in Seattle lived up to its name Saturday night, with No. 4 Kentucky earning a victory over No. 7 Gonzaga the hard way: a 90-89 overtime win in Climate Pledge Arena, made possible by a second-half comeback for the ages.

From 16-points down at halftime to a one-point win in extra time, the Wildcats proved this team has the grit to get it done, by whatever means necessary.

With the win, Kentucky moves to 8-1 on the season, including two non-conference wins on neutral courts.

Andrew Carr led the way for Kentucky with a season-high 19 points, including the jumper that tied it 79-all with 1:01 remaining in regulation and the putback which gave the Cats a three-point cushion with 1:11 to play in overtime.

Carr also had the chance to extend Kentucky's lead in the final seconds, but he missed both free throws to give Gonzaga one more chance at the win with only four seconds remaining. It wasn't enough time for the Zags to chuck up a prayer.

Once the Zags secured the rebound off Carr's second miss, Kentucky's senior forward responded by stripping Dusty Stromer, sending both teams scrambling. Time expired before either team regained possession, and the Cats leave the Emerald City with a feel-good win and a lot to like about this new-look squad.

HUGE FLOATER FROM @Robinsonjaxx TO EXTEND THE LEAD IN OVERTIME.



📺 - ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/g0qriLfACP — Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 8, 2024

Jaxson Robinson also came up big for his team, finishing just behind Carr with 18 points, 13 of which came after halftime. He also added a team-high five assists, finishing the game as Kentucky's primary point guard. Lamont Butler was ruled out pregame with an ankle injury and Kerr Kriisa was sidelined in the second half by what appeared to be cramping. During his 27 minutes of play, Kriisa scored eight points (2-5 from 3-point range) to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Otega Oweh, Amari Williams and Brandon Garrison also finished in double-figure scoring, with 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Gonzaga's Graham Ike finished as the game's leading scorer with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

The Zags found their rhythm early and didn't let off the gas, hanging half a century on Kentucky before halftime. Collectively, the Cats missed their last seven field-goal attempts and did not score in the final five minutes of the first half.

This is @KentuckyMBB's largest halftime deficit (16 points) since November 20th, 2022 against….Gonzaga (16 points) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) December 8, 2024

Down low, the Zags were dominant, paced by Ike. By the end of the first half, the senior forward was already approaching double-double territory, with 18 points (6-9 FG) and eight rebounds, while his team boasted a 25-16 overall rebounding advantage. The Zags also had the upper hand in points in the paint (24-14).

Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard, who leads the nation in assists per game with 10.8 per outing, had already dished out seven of them in the game's first 20 minutes. He'd finish with 13 points and 10 assists.

With a 16-point deficit to try to overcome, the Cats had little time to waste. Jaxson Robinson and Andrew Carr got the second-half scoring started for Kentucky with their own versions of a 3-point play. For Robinson, it was a deep ball; for Carr, it was a layup through contact followed by a successful free throw.

Kentucky also showed off a defensive adjustment after halftime, showing zone defense for a stretch that helped hold Gonzaga scoreless for more than three minutes. The Cats went on an 11-0 run during that stretch, to cut it to a four-point game, 56-52.

Koby Brea sunk a monumental triple for Kentucky to make it a one-possession ball game with 12:16 to play. It was his only three-pointer of the game (5 points, 1-6 from deep), but it came at the perfect time for the Cats.

Fuego 3️⃣ cuts it to a one possession game 🔥🔥



📺 - ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/TLzVpb9eLA — Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 8, 2024

The battle continued. With Robinson running the point, Kentucky's offense was firing. Both teams combined on a perfect 8-for-8 stretch with time dwindling, but Robinson helped steady the ship. He got to the free throw line and sank both attempts, bringing the Cats back within one, 76-75, with under two minutes to play.

Kentucky and Gonzaga were tied for the first time with 61 seconds to play, thanks to Carr's turnaround jumper.

.@apc_andrew FADE AWAY and THE GAME IS TIED.



📺 - ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/V69irzFDgT — Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 8, 2024

It was the only tie of the night.

The Cats had a good look to win it in regulation, but Oweh's pass to Williams was blocked by Ike. Brea had time for one final look but it did not fall.

Overtime, here we come.

The Cats started the third period hot, with back-to-back dunks by Oweh and Williams. Kentucky led by as many as seven points, 86-79, before back-to-back threes by the Zags cut it back down to one.

Carr responded with a put-back jumper. Yes, it may have touched every part of the rim, but it eventually dropped for the Cat.

🎥 Highlights: Kentucky 90, Gonzaga 89



Andrew Carr - 19 PTS (8-12 FG) | 7 REB | 3 AST

Jaxson Robinson - 18 PTS (7-15 FG) | 5 AST | 3 REB

Otega Oweh - 13 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST

Amari Williams - 12 PTS (5-8 FG) | 3 REB | 2 BLK

Brandon Garrison - 10 PTS (4-7 FG) | 9 REB pic.twitter.com/ru5Xqmc119 — Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 8, 2024

Kentucky finished the night shooting 45 percent from the field, 28 percent from deep (7-25) and 83 percent from the charity stripe (15-18).

It wasn't just the final score that reflected Kentucky's energy shift in the second half. Remember those halftime stats related to rebounding and points in the paint?

Cats doing the little things right to stage a comeback like that



Points in the paint...

First half: Zags with the advantage, 24-14

End of game: Cats finish with the edge, 48-44



Rebounding...

First half: 25-16, Zags

End of game: 43-42, Cats — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) December 8, 2024

Once the final buzzer rang, the Cats had fought their way back to the winning side in both categories: a 48-44 point advantage in the paint and a 43-42 rebounding edge.

Gonzaga led for 36 of the game's 45 minutes.

Saturday's "Battle in Seattle" marked the third game in the six-game series and the first Kentucky left victorious. The Zags won in Lexington last season, 89-85, as well as in Spokane in 2022, 88-72.

Still remaining in the series is a trip to Nashville in 2025, Rupp Arena in 2026, and Gonzaga's McCarthey Athletic Center, also known as "the Kennel," in 2027.

BBN Tonight

After a week on the road, the Wildcats will return to Rupp Arena next Wednesday for a matchup with Colgate. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and the UK Sports Radio Network.

The Cats will host the Louisville Cardinals three days later in the annual rivalry game, scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.