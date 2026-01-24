Oweh's 20-point second half lifts Kentucky past Ole Miss

[LEX18 — It was a defensive battle in Rupp Arena on Saturday morning. Kentucky defeated Ole Miss 72-63 behind a monster second half from Otega Oweh. The senior guard had only 3 points at halftime but finished with 23 points for the game. Collin Chandler struggled shooting for most of the game but knocked down a crucial 3-pointer with about a minute to play to ice the victory for the Wildcats.

Jasper Johnson was the early catalyst. He started hot off the bench in the first half for Kentucky, going on an 8-0 run by himself in the opening period. He finished with 11 points.

Former Kentucky player and Mr. Basketball Travis Perry returned to Rupp Arena for the first time since transferring to Ole Miss and shot 0-for-3 from the field.

Kentucky is now 14-6 overall and 5-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats will look to continue their momentum with road trips next week to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night and Arkansas next Saturday.

