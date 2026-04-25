Packers Select Kentucky Center Jager Burton in Fifth Round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Kentucky center Jager Burton with the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Burton, a 6-foot-4, 312-pound interior lineman and Lexington, Kentucky, native who graduated from Frederick Douglass High School, brings extensive experience and positional flexibility to Green Bay after starting 47 career games for the Wildcats. He was very impressive at the NFL Combine where he ran a 4.94-second 40-yard dash with a 1.76-second 10-yard split and 4.52-second shuttle time.

Jager Burton is a OC prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 7 out of 676 OC from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/zSBCaFHPDq pic.twitter.com/iTyrxCQy4i — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

Burton entered Kentucky as a four-star recruit in 2021. He was named Kentucky Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he also won the Paul Hornung Award as the state's top player.

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