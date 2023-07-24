Parking, ticket details announced for UK Volleyball home games at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK Athletics have announced additional details for Kentucky Volleyball fans heading to Rupp Arena for 2023 home games as Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation.

Fans can park at Rupp Arena free of charge with ticket purchases. They will be asked to show their ticket upon entering the Rupp Arena parking lots. Lots will be open three hours prior to first serve and cars are asked to enter through gate two of the High Street Lots for entrance into the lots.

The gates to Rupp Arena will open one hour to first serve time of the match.

Requested Entrances to Rupp Arena for Volleyball:



Ticketed Fans – High Street and Vine Street

Students – High Street, Main Street, Vine Street

Player Guest – High Street

Ticket Sales – High Street

Will Call & Ticket Resolution – High Street

Season tickets for the 2023 home schedule are available for purchase here.

The normal men’s basketball/women’s basketball ticket office location at Rupp Arena will also serve as the box office for volleyball matches.

Ticket Prices



Season Tickets

Floor seats: $290 (2 seats) + $500 donation to The Back Row Club Grey Chairbacks: $120 Reserved Chairbacks: $95 General Admission: $70

Single-Match Tickets [Single-match tickets will go on sale at a date to be determined closer to the start of each season.]

Reserved seats: $10 GA Adults: $8 GA Youth and Seniors $5 Children 5 and under: Free



Rupp Arena will serve as the primary home venue for the Kentucky gymnastics, volleyball, and women’s basketball teams for the 2023-24 season.