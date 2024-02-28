Watch Now
"Perfect 10" with Kentucky Gymnastics

No. 6 UK hosts No. 5 Florida Sunday at 2 p.m. for senior day
Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
UK gymnastics seniors (L-R): Arianna Patterson, Carissa Clay, Hailey Davis, Bailey Bunn, Isabella Magnelli and Raena Worley
Posted at 8:10 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 20:10:04-05
Perfect 10 with: UK gymnastics seniors
No. 6 Kentucky gymnastics hosts No. 5 Florida in Rupp Arena Sunday at 2 p.m. for senior day. BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis has ten questions for each of the six Wildcat seniors ahead of the SEC showdown.

This series will continue throughout the week on BBN Tonight, one senior at a time. Tune in weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18 News, or check here for the latest, as this article will be updated.

Tickets for UK vs. Florida are available here. The meet will also be shown on ESPN2.

