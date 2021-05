LEX18 — Phil Hoskins drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick 232.

Hoskins, nicknamed "Big Snacc" was a sixth year senior for the Wildcats. He played in 31 games at Kentucky, starting all 11 games in 2020 at defensive end. Hoskins totaled 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven QB hits, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.