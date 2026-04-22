PORTAL CLOSED: Where the Kentucky Men's Basketball roster stands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The transfer portal is officially closed, so no more University of Kentucky Wildcats are set to leave; there will only be gains.

Kentucky's Returners



Kam Williams

Trent Noah

Reece Potter

Malachi Moreno (if he withdraws from the NBA Draft)

Braydon Hawthorne as of April 21.

Kentucky Commitments



Zoom Diallo

Alex Wilkins

Zyon Hathorne

Mason Williams

Zoom Diallo was Kentucky's first transfer portal pick-up on April 15. The 6'5 sophomore from Washington averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9rebounds per game for the Huskies.

Alex Wilkins was the second portal pick. The 6'5 guard from Furman led the Paladins in scoring with 17.8 per game and assists, dishing 4.7 a game. He committed on April 18.

Mason Williams is a four-star prospect coming out of high school, committing to Mark Pope in March and officially signing on April 20. He's the son of newly appointed assistant coach and former NBA Champion Mo Williams.

Zyon Hawthorne is the 6'2" younger brother of Braydon Hawthorne. He played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, holding offers from Wichita State, La Salle, Arkansas State, and Bethune-Cookman.

Kentucky still looks to add another big man to the front court to go alongside Moreno if he chooses to return to the Wildcats.

LEX 18

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