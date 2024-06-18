Watch Now
POSTPONED! Kentucky Baseball's College World Series game vs. Florida moved to Wednesday

uk athletics
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 18, 2024

OMAHA, NE — Game 10 of the 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
Kentucky will now take on Florida on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Central time (11 a.m. Eastern). The winner of the elimination game will have to play a second game on Wednesday on short rest vs. Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Central time.

By moving game 10 to Wednesday, game 11 will now start at 2 p.m. Central time on Wednesday with game 12 starting at 6 p.m. Central time. All three games will air on ESPN. Gates for game 10 will open at 9 a.m. Central. Parking lots surrounding Charles Schwab Field Omaha and the stadium box office will open at 8 a.m. Central time. Game tickets for games 10, 11 and 12 are still valid when those games are played.

