"Precious Cargo" Meet UK baseball's longtime bus driver, Jackie McCloud

Jackie McCloud's impact (5-31-24)

Baseball is undoubtedly a team sport; you need the entire operation working together in order to achieve success. Kentucky baseball has found a recipe that works this season, from home plate, to the mound, to the outfield and the dugout.

That camaraderie follows the Wildcats all the way out of the ballpark, into the parking lot, onto the street and through every roundabout (twice!).

Get weird? More like... get around that roundabout... Twice?!



Meet the @UKBaseball team's long-time bus driver, Jackie McCloud, and hear how this year's team is leaning into its identity, even while on the road. Tonight at 7:30 on @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/iCiZcr1Awn — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) May 31, 2024

Whether he's taking an extra lap around a roundabout, "shaking it off" in a huddle, or getting his broom ready for a celebratory sweep, "Mr. Jackie" is always willing and ready to go the extra mile for Kentucky baseball.

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photojournalist Nick Lazaroff take fans behind-the-scenes with Jackie McCloud, who's been the team's bus driver for the past 12 years.

