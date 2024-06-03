Watch Now
"Precious Cargo" Meet UK baseball's longtime bus driver, Jackie McCloud

Go behind-the-scenes with Jackie McCloud, who's been UK's bus driver for the past 12 years | As seen on "BBN Tonight"
UK ATHLETICS
Jackie McCloud celebrates with Kentucky baseball.
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 03, 2024
Baseball is undoubtedly a team sport; you need the entire operation working together in order to achieve success. Kentucky baseball has found a recipe that works this season, from home plate, to the mound, to the outfield and the dugout.

That camaraderie follows the Wildcats all the way out of the ballpark, into the parking lot, onto the street and through every roundabout (twice!).

Whether he's taking an extra lap around a roundabout, "shaking it off" in a huddle, or getting his broom ready for a celebratory sweep, "Mr. Jackie" is always willing and ready to go the extra mile for Kentucky baseball.

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photojournalist Nick Lazaroff take fans behind-the-scenes with Jackie McCloud, who's been the team's bus driver for the past 12 years.

