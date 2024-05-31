PREVIEW: Kentucky baseball prepares for Regionals

The Kentucky baseball team earned the No. 2 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, which means the Bat Cats are preparing to host Regionals this weekend. Get ready for all of the action with us with help from Nick Mingione, Darren Headrick, Darren Williams, Evan Byers, Nick Lopez and more!

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer chat with analysts Darren Headrick and Darren Williams ahead of the weekend, while Sierra Newton heads toward downtown Lexington to learn more about the economic impact on the city. Meanwhile, Coach Mingione is on the loud speaker at a grocery store?!

For more on Friday's matchup between Kentucky and Western Michigan, follow along with us on social media. After the game, watch BBN Tonight at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 - we'll be live from the ballpark!