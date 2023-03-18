PREVIEW: Kentucky vs. Kansas State in Round of 32

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wildcats are still dancing, which means another test is just around the corner. The 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats will face the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats Sunday afternoon at 2:40 p.m. ET in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kansas State is led by first-year head coach Jermone Tang, who was named Big 12 Coach of the Year at the end of the regular season. His team is entering Sunday's matchup against Kentucky with a 24-9 overall record.

"He has done a great job," UK head coach John Calipari said Saturday. "I mean, defensively disruptive, scrappy, 50-50 balls, freedom offensively, space the court. You know, a bunch of really good players. He has done a great job. And you think of, you know, where they were and where they are now and where they're headed? Oh, great job."

UP NEXT: Kentucky will face Kansas State on Sunday.



A battle of the Wildcats.😼#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tY27BCKx1s — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 18, 2023

Kentucky earned a spot in the Round of 32 thanks to a 61-53 victory over Providence in the tournament's opening round. Antonio Reeves sank five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, while Jacob Toppin followed with 18 points of his own.

But it was Oscar Tshiebwe who made history Friday night, when he secured 25 rebounds against the Friars. Despite scoring just eight points, Tshiebwe was the story of the game.

“He must be a real good looking guy to the ball, because they love that dude”



Providence head coach Ed Cooley on Oscar Tshiebwe, the “elite, elite rebounder” who had 25 tonight against the Friars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YUwrfDEJu6 — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 18, 2023

"I tell them: 'be a star at your role. Be an absolute star at what you do for us.' Who was a star at his role in our last game? Oscar Tshiebwe, when he got 25 rebounds, most in 53 years," Coach Calipari said of Tshiebwe eclipsing the previous school record for rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game. "He was a star at his role. He only had eight points, but he was a star at his role."

Calipari went on to say how that mindset - total acceptance of your role - can lead to team success.

"How about you're a star defensively? How about you're a star at getting 50-50 balls? How about you're a star scoring baskets when we need it? How about you're a star defensively and you go block a shot? Just be who you are. Take what they give you. If they give us a lot of threes, we'll shoot them. If they give us drives, we'll take them. If they're collapsing, we'll kick out. More, right now? [No]. Less is more. Less is more right now."

Oscar Tshiebwe says before the team left Lexington, Calipari hugged him, kissed him on the forehead and said: “I love you, kid - let’s go get it done” pic.twitter.com/se9VtZ0DyI — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 18, 2023

The Cats will have to be at their best to pull off the upset over Kansas State on Sunday. The K-State Wildcats are led by All-American duo, 6'6" stretch forward Keyontae Johnson and 5'7" point guard Markquis Nowell.

They're both coming off stellar performances in their team's opening round win over Montana State. After Friday night's game, Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while Nowell is adding an average of 16.8 points and 7.8 assists per night.

BBN TONIGHT Averages computed prior to Kansas State's win over Montana State in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

"They're a great team. They have a nice guard, and he has the ball a lot," Kentucky point guard Cason Wallace said of Nowell. "That's one of my matchups, so I know he is a great player. He can shoot it well. He gets to the rack. He is good at facilitating. I have my hands full."

"Like he said, I think they're a really, really good team. I've been watching them throughout the season seeing the success that they had. They're really aggressive," Chris Livingston added.

"Johnson, the wing on the other team, is a really good wing. You know, he is aggressive. He gets downhill and he is really strong. He also can play at the midrange area pretty well. I think we've done a great job of scouting the team and understanding our matchups. We understand that we have a big-time matchup ahead of us."

Here's the shot chart from the Kansas State vs. Montana State game Friday night



To get a general idea of how UK's next opponent can play... Kansas State is in purple, on the right. The Cats shot 58% from the floor (32-55) and 48 of their 77 points were scored in the paint ⤵ pic.twitter.com/TQFsvpGuRz — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) March 18, 2023

"The biggest thing in this tournament is everybody is going to make runs," Calipari said. "When they make a run on you, how are you going to deal with it? The water is boiling; what is it going to do to you? Let's just be our best. Let's be our best when this thing heats up."

For more on how the Wildcats advanced past Providence Friday night, watch Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn's full report for BBN Gameday:

Kentucky pushes past Providence (3-18-23)