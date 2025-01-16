PREVIEW: No. 8 Kentucky Gymnastics reopens Memorial Coliseum vs. No. 3 Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 8 Kentucky gymnastics team is set for its 2025 home opener, with a twist. The Cats will make their return to the newly-renovated Historic Memorial Coliseum this Friday at 7 p.m. ET, following $82 million dollars worth of renovations. There's no better way to break in a new-look gym than with a top-10 matchup and the Cats will do just that, with No. 3 Alabama making the trip to Lexington.

Doors to Historic Memorial Coliseum will open at 6 p.m. ET. Fans who attend Friday’s soft opening will receive commemorative tickets, gymnastics rally towels and Historic Memorial Coliseum clear bags. Big Blue Nation will also have a chance to take a photo in front of a giant commemorative ticket.

Live stats from the meet will be available online at UKathletics.com, while BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis and former UK gymnastics coach Leah Little will have the call on SEC Network+.

UK ATHLETICS Senior gymnast Isabella Magnelli returns for her final season as a Wildcat

Kentucky is coming off a strong showing in the 2025 Sprouts Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, where the Cats finished second in the four-team session with a final score of 196.500. The Wildcats posted the strong score after earning the highest vault team score of the third session, earning a 49.425.

That high vault score has Kentucky currently ranked as the No. 1 vault team in the nation, while UK also ranks No. 8 nationally on floor. Overall, UK is No. 8 in the week two rankings.

Three Wildcats earned 9.925s or higher on vault during the meet last weekend, which was UK’s final rotation. It was senior Makenzie Wilson, freshman Anna Flynn Cashion and fifth-year Isabella Magnelli who powered the vault lineup. Wilson and Cashion each scored a 9.950, while Magnelli earned a 9.925.

Individually, Wilson and Cashion are ranked No. 1 nationally on vault while Magnelli is ranked fourth.

Senior Jillian Procasky is ranked 10th nationally on uneven bars after a 9.9 performance last weekend, while Magnelli is ranked fourth nationally on beam after a 9.925 performance.

Fifth-year Hailey Davis is ranked fifth nationally on floor after a 9.925 performance.

The fifth-year shines bright on floor 🌟



Hailey Davis scores a 9.925!



📺 ESPN2#WeAreUK | #Team51 pic.twitter.com/L8P7o97G8I — Kentucky Gymnastics (@UKGymnastics) January 12, 2025

Alabama enters the meet ranked third nationally after an impressive 197.025 in its season opener last weekend at home against North Carolina. The Crimson Tide posted a 49.075 on vault, 49.3 in bars, 49.225 on beam and 49.425 on floor in the victory over the Tar Heels.

Gabby Gladieux was the star, earning an all-around score of 39.575, while her teammate Lilly Hudson scored an all-around score of 39.550.

Well aren’t we glad we get to see Gabby’s vaults for another year 🙂‍↔️#RollTide | #BVE pic.twitter.com/Yg020nPOHf — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 16, 2025

Prior to Friday's meet between the Cats and the Tide, UK Athletics will host a military reception for the first 50 military personnel, plus one guest, who RSVP through this link.

The military reception will run from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and will include complimentary tickets and special giveaways for the honorees and one guest. Space for Friday’s reception is limited.

UK ATHLETICS Senior gymnast Hailey Davis returns for her final season as a Wildcat

Single-meet tickets are still available for Friday’s soft opening, while limited season tickets are also available. Single-meet ticket prices begin at $15 for reserved tickets located in the 100 sections of the arena. General admission seats, located on the bleachers on the east side of the facility near Rose Street are on sale for $12. Single-meet tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

A limited number of season tickets are still available, starting as low as $40 for general admission and $50 for reserved seating. Fans can purchase tickets at UKathletics.com/tickets. Groups interested in special discounted tickets for meets should email WeAreUK@uky.edu.

Students and faculty/staff receive free admission to all gymnastics home meets based on availability. Rather than showing their UK ID, they will now be required to claim a ticket in advance with the UK Ticket Office. Students and faculty/staff can claim their tickets by showing their ID at the UK Ticket Office during business hours and will then access the tickets digitally through their UK Athletics Account.

Students can claim one ticket for themselves while faculty/staff can claim up to two tickets – one for themselves and one for a guest. Tickets will become available on a monthly basis.

UK ATHLETICS Head Coach Tim Garrison enters his 14th season at the helm of the Kentucky gymnastics program

Most parking lots surrounding Historic Memorial Coliseum are available parking options for fans. The lots available include The Cornerstone Garage, High Street Lot, East Maxwell Lot, Joe Craft Center Lot, College View Lot, Alumni Center Lot, Career Center Lot and Linden Walk Lot.

The Cornerstone Garage is open two-hours prior to the meet, while all other lots are available three-hours prior.

A shuttle will be available for all regular season meets and is free for all fans. The shuttle will run 90 minutes prior to the meet until the end of the second rotation. It will resume at the start of the fourth rotation up to 1-hour post-meet. The shuttle will pick up in two locations: The Cornerstone Garage and the High Street Lot, and it will drop off at the Lexington Avenue entrance of Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Patrons can access the shuttle after walking across the sky bridge from The Cornerstone Garage. The skybridge is accessible from the third level of the parking structure. The pickup/drop off location is to the left of the skybridge at a crosswalk. Fans can find a complete run down of meet logistic information here.

