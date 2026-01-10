PREVIEW: No. 9 Kentucky Gymnastics opens 2026 season in Collegiate Quad Meet

PREVIEW: #9 UK Gymnastics opens season

For the third-straight season, the UK gymnastics program is opening the season ranked as a top-10 program. The No. 9 Wildcats open the 2026 campaign on the west coast this weekend, with a trip to Utah scheduled for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad.

All eight featured teams are ranked inside the top-25, with Kentucky set to compete in Session II against No. 6 Michigan State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 20 California beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Cats open the new year on the heels of a fourth-straight top ten finish and sixth-consecutive trip to the Regional Finals.

Photo by Marissa Gilchrist | UK Athletics Coach Tim Garrison. Kentucky Gymnastics Blue-White Meet (2025-26)

Despite losing over half of its competing routines from 2025, Kentucky returns valuable pieces like All-American Creslyn Brose and consistent all-arounder Delaynee Rodriguez.

Other returning contributors from last season include Chesney Bennett, Sharon Lee, Ryan Noonan, Isabella Rivelli, and Cecily Rizo, while Anna Flynn Cashion and Cadence Gormley are primed to return to competition after injury.

The Wildcats also welcome eight newcomers to the program in 2026: seven incoming freshman and one transfer.

Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics Gabby Van Frayen. Kentucky Gymnastics Leo Shoot.

Leading the freshman class is Gabby Van Frayen, 2025 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Champion on beam and all-around runner-up, 2025 Nastia Liukin Cup beam champion, and holder of two perfect 10.0s on beam in her club career.

Callie Garnder is the team’s only incoming transfer this season, coming to Lexington after one season at Towson where she was named to the All-EAGL Tournament Team on vault and holds a career high vault score of 9.900.

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis talked with Brose, Rodriguez and Van Frayen ahead of the season opener.

The Wildcats will open their home campaign the following Friday, January 16, as they host No. 24 Arizona State for Excite Night.

The home opener is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start inside Historic Memorial Coliseum and can be seen on ESPN+.

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky gymnastics and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.