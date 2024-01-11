Watch Now
Purposeful Petty: her total transformation

EXCLUSIVE: A look at how the senior forward has doubled her production in nearly every statistical category
UK Athletics
Ajae Petty.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 16:52:52-05
"I heard some of it, you know," Ajae Petty said with a shrug.

The Kentucky women's basketball senior forward dominated the hoops headlines this summer, with talk of her off-season transformation. Head Coach Kyra Elzy praised her work ethic; the program named Petty the summer's Most Valuable Player. Still, she remained humble.

"They’re saying this? So let’s go show them."

Petty's done exactly that, thanks to a total transformation. She dialed in on her fitness routine, educated herself on the importance of nutrition and recovery, and fully committed to this renewed mindset.

"It’s a lot of conversations with myself cause you wake up, there’s been a lot of days where I wanted to come in here and not do what I wanted to do," Petty said. "But when you have goals, you put that aside and do what you need to do."

1-10 UK WOMEN - PETTY TRANSFORMATION.jpg

Petty's dedication has translated into success on the court, where she's doubled her production in nearly every statistical category. Throughout Kentucky's first 16 games of the season, she's averaging a double-double: 16.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Over the past three games, she's been even better.

1-10 UK WOMEN - PETTY LAST 3 GAMES.jpg

BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis and photographer Nick Lazaroff take you behind-the-scenes with Petty, to give you a look into what goes into her intentional effort each and every day.

The Cats are back in action Thursday, January 11 at 7 p.m., hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+

