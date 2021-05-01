Quinton Bohanna selected 192nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys

LEX18 — Quinton Bohanna is heading to the league. The former Kentucky nose guard will be joining the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the 6th round as the 192nd pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Bohanna added significant experience and consistency to Kentucky's defensive line during his four years in Lexington. He played in 45 career games, including 27 in a row. He totaled 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was also elected to serve as one of the team captains for the UK football team during the 2020-21 season.

Bohanna was born in Memphis, Tennessee. He is the son of Estella Bohanna and Courtney Harris, and his siblings are Joseph Bohanna, Delandin Braden, Brea Harris, Brian Harris, Kourtney Harris, Dewayne Wade and Nathaniel Wade.

For the latest on Bohanna as well as the rest of the Wildcats, follow @BBNTonight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tune in weeknights at 7:30 on LEX18 News, your official station of UK Athletics.