Raena Worley named Kentucky Gymnastics assistant coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 13-time All-American returns to Kentucky Gymnastics as a part of the coaching staff!

University of Kentucky Gymnastics announced that Raena Worley will serve as an assistant coach after an impressive career.

“I am excited to announce the hiring of Raena Worley as our new assistant coach,” said head coach Tim Garrison. “She brought energy, excitement, and excellence to our program as an athlete and we are anticipating great things from her collegiate coaching career.”

After five seasons and becoming the second-most decorated gymnast in program history behind Jenny Hansen, Worley expressed her gratitude and excitement about joining the coaching staff.

“I am beyond grateful for my experiences these past five years as a student-athlete here at the University of Kentucky,” said Worley. “I am so excited to get started in my new role as assistant coach.”

Worley accomplishments



13-time All-American

back-to-back AAI Award finalist

Honda Award Finalist

four-time All-Southeastern Conference honoree

She earned five perfect 10.0 marks during her fifth-year senior season, four on the floor exercise and one top score on the uneven bars. She won 30 all-around individual titles, 28 on floor, 15 on the balance beam, 13 on bars, and 11 on vault. Worley also qualified as a national championship individual competitor in 2021, 2022, and 2024, where she was the runner-up on floor.

