RECAP: Kentucky secures home-opener in 37-13 win over Miami (OH)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky opened up the season against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in front of a nearly packed Kroger Field. The Redhawks won the toss and elected to receive, and their offense was as advertised, quarterback Brett Gabbert marched his team down the field going 5-7 for 39 yards and Tyre Shelton capped the drive off with a 22-yard touchdown run.

The Cat's offense answered back in a hurry in their first drive scoring in just 4 plays. On the drive, quarterback, Will Levis, hit new receivers for big gains, Tayvion Robinson for 45 yards, and Dane Key for 19 yards. Tight end Brenden Bates capped the drive off with a score, Levis hit him in the flat for the six-yard TD.

The main theme for the Wildcats was the youth movement, with freshmen making impacts on both sides of the ball. Dane Key, Barion Brown, Alex Afari, Deone Walker, and Keaten Wade all finding their way onto the stat sheet. With the Wildcats taking a 13-10 lead into the locker room.

Barion Brown opens the second half with fireworks with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. The last Wildcat to do so was Derek Locke in 2009.

Levis to Chauncey Magwood for his first career touchdown soon followed, bringing the score to 27-10 early in the third quarter. Two scores in the first 62 seconds of the half eased any tension at Kroger Field after the close halftime score.

Kentucky went on to win the game, 37-13.

NEXT UP: Kentucky travels to Florida for their first SEC game of the year

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.