Receiver Ja'Mori Maclin would rather give: "Serve, not to be served"

Giving, not receiving with receiver, Ja'Mori Maclin

Despite conventional wisdom, being a wide receiver is actually not all about receiving.

Ja'Mori Maclin is proof.

"It's my faith in God. It's the heart of Christ. The Son of Man came to serve, not to be served," Maclin shared with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis in the days after his senior day. "I don't look at my life for people to come serve me and just to receive, receive, receive. The scripture also says it is more blessed to give than to receive."

When the senior receiver posted on X he'd be giving away free gear for fans after Kentucky football's final home game of the regular season, he had no idea how many people he would reach.

"I wish I could get everybody something, but it was definitely a good crowd. I appreciate all of the fans for showing up for me," Maclin said. "Seeing people smile and enjoying those things is what brings me joy - not me getting everything I want in this life."

Giving away a ton of stuff tomorrow after the game to the fans + taking pics and signing autographs. Love you all. — Ja’Mori Maclin (@routerunner9) November 14, 2025

"Ja'Mori's a guy that's been through it. He's worked as hard as anybody else. It maybe hasn't happened in a lot of ways how he's wanted it to, but his impact on this team's been tremendous," offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan said Wednesday.

"[He] could have shut it down three week ago, four weeks ago, five weeks ago. But in back-to-back games, in critical situations, he's there, still making plays for us."

Maclin entered the season as Kentucky's leading returning receiver, having finished the 2024 season with 13 receptions for 313 yards (third-highest on the team, behind outgoing transfers Dane Key and Barion Brown), as well as a team-high four touchdowns through the air.

This year, he's sitting fifth on the team's receiving rankings, behind receivers Kendrick Law and Hardley Gilmore IV, as well as tight ends Willie Rodriguez and Josh Kattus.

"I have impacted Kentucky in a way that’s very under appreciated. I may have not had the most on field success but I’ve impacted lives of many young people and kids in the Kentucky area + my teammates," Maclin wrote on X after the team's high-scoring win over Florida.

Had a good time passing out all my cleats to the fans after the game, all the kids robbed me of everything 😂 i’ll be passing out more stuff after this next home game so stay after if you want your kid to possibly get some gear. — Ja’Mori Maclin (@routerunner9) November 10, 2025

With his team on a three-game winning streak and only two games left in the regular season, Maclin understands now is not the time to make sweeping declarations or ponder legacy. His sights are still set on the win column, with mentorship of the younger receivers at the top of his list.

Still, his values are clear.

"When I leave here, man, I want people to understand I may have not been the greatest player on the field, but off the field, I'm a man who loves people," Maclin said.

"I probably won't be talked about much when I leave here, but I know my players, my teammates, those guys are going to be the ones to talk about me 10, 15 years down the line and how much I love them. I think that's all that matters to me."

He's kind to say that. Humble.

But photo and video evidence from the scene at Kroger Field in the hour after the clock hit 0:00 shows us - and him - a few hundred more who, too, will remember.

For the full story, watch here:

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.