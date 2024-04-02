Reed Sheppard named NABC National Freshman of the Year

Reed Sheppard has another accolade to add to his list. The Kentucky guard is the first Wildcat to win National Association of Basketball Coaches National Freshman of the Year.

The London, Kentucky, native averaged 12.5 points per game and topped double-figure scoring in 21 games.

Reed Sheppard Honors:

NABC National Freshman of the Year



·USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year



SEC Freshman of the Year (coaches)



All-SEC Second Team (coaches)



All-SEC Second Team (AP)



All-SEC Freshman Team (coaches)



Dick Vitale’s “Diaper Dandy” of the Year



Field of 68 Third-Team All-America



Field of 68 National Freshman of the Year



College Hoops Today (Rothstein) National Sixth Man of the Year



ESPN National Freshman of the Year (Borzello)



Four-time SEC Freshman of the Week

This honor began awarding players in 2016-2017.

