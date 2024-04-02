Watch Now
Reed Sheppard named NABC National Freshman of the Year

Chet White/Chet White
Jack Goose Givens. Reed Sheppard. Jim Barnhart. Kentucky beat Tennessee 85-81. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 13:31:25-04

Reed Sheppard has another accolade to add to his list. The Kentucky guard is the first Wildcat to win National Association of Basketball Coaches National Freshman of the Year.

The London, Kentucky, native averaged 12.5 points per game and topped double-figure scoring in 21 games.

Reed Sheppard Honors: 

  • NABC National Freshman of the Year
  • ·USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year
  • SEC Freshman of the Year (coaches)
  • All-SEC Second Team (coaches)
  • All-SEC Second Team (AP)
  • All-SEC Freshman Team (coaches)
  • Dick Vitale’s “Diaper Dandy” of the Year
  • Field of 68 Third-Team All-America
  • Field of 68 National Freshman of the Year
  • College Hoops Today (Rothstein) National Sixth Man of the Year
  • ESPN National Freshman of the Year (Borzello)
  • Four-time SEC Freshman of the Week

This honor began awarding players in 2016-2017.

