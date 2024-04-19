REPORT: Jordan Burks enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball's roster continues to change, as Jordan Burks has reportedly entered the transfer portal after spending his freshman season with the Wildcats. Jamie Shaw with On3 Sports and Travis Branham with 24/7 Sports were among the first to report.

In his lone season in Lexington, Burks saw limited playing time. He checked into 20 games throughout the course of the season and averaged 7.1 minutes per outing, to go with 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds. His best game as a Wildcat came in the form of a 13-point performance against Vanderbilt, when he went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and added five rebounds against the Commodores.

The 6'8" freshman is a Decatur, Alabama native who finished his high school basketball career at Overtime Elite, where he led the league with 27.1 points per game in 2022-23.

Burks is the final Wildcat from last season's roster to make his decision; no scholarship players from last year's team are certainly set to return to Kentucky next season, although Adou Thiero is also currently in the portal and is reportedly still considering a return to UK.

Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell and Brennan Canada have exhausted their collegiate eligibility; Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Ugonna Onyenso have declared for the NBA Draft. Burks is joining Aaron Bradshaw (Ohio State), Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas), Joey Hart (Ball State) and DJ Wagner (undecided) in the portal.

