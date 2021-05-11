Watch
REPORT: Steve Clinkscale accepts job at Michigan

UK ATHLETICS
2021 UK Football Spring Practice Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
steve clinkscale
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 13:24:54-04

LEX18 — UPDATE: As of 1:21 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the UK football program has confirmed the following report - Steve Clinkscale is leaving the Kentucky program and has accepted a job at Michigan.

Kentucky Football defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Steven Clinkscale has reportedly taken a job at Michigan to work for Jim Harbaugh. According to Michigan Insider, Clinkscale will have the same titles at Michigan with the opportunity to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator in year two of a three-year deal.

Clinkscale had been linked to openings at Michigan multiple times since he has been at Kentucky. He would be replacing Mo Linquist at Michigan, who left to become the head coach at Buffalo.

Under Clinkscale, Kentucky has been one of the more dominant passing defenses in the SEC, leading the conference in passing yards allowed each of the last two seasons with 167.8 YPG in 2019 and 224.6 in 2020 versus an all SEC schedule.

