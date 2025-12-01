Report: University of Kentucky expected to fire Coach Stoops after 13 seasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky is expected to fire Coach Mark Stoops after 13 seasons as head coach, according to college football senior writer for ESPN Pete Thamel.

Thamel posted on X: "Sources: Kentucky is expected fire coach Mark Stoops, with the process set to formally play out tomorrow [Monday]."

Further, Thamel's post read "With Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn hiring coaches today, the dismissal of Stoops means that more than one-third of the 16-team SEC will have coaching changes in a single day."

The move comes on the heels of a 41-0 loss to Louisville to close out the season. Kentucky finished 5-7 in 2025. Stoops finishes his tenure with a 72-80 record (not including 10 vacated wins from 2021), making him the winningest coach in program history.

Stoops' buyout is due 60 days from the termination of his contract, and is estimated to be $37.68 million dollars.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 and BBN Tonight will have additional information as it becomes available.

