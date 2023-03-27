Reports: Sahvir Wheeler enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.

According to a college basketball recruiting website - Verbal Commits - appeared to have it first, and ESPN's Jeff Borzello wasn't far behind.

Kentucky G Sahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/Hm9nXTtTj2 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 27, 2023

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 27, 2023

A transfer from the University of Georgia in the 2021-22 season, Wheeler started 29 out of 30 games, playing 31.7 minutes per game. He led the SEC in assists at 6.9 a night and added 10.1 points per game.

Wheeler earned All-SEC Second-Team honors and was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

Wheeler decided to return to UK for a second season, playing in 21 games and averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists per game. Wheeler met his fair share of injuries during the 2022-23 season.

We saw Wheeler working out and practicing at the NCAA tournament last week, but he hadn't played in a game for Kentucky since he was injured against Florida, on February 4, 2023.

