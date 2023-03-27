Watch Now
Reports: Sahvir Wheeler enters transfer portal

James Crisp/AP
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) drives on Yale's Bez Mbeng, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 14:37:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN Tonight) — Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler has reportedly entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Kentucky.

According to a college basketball recruiting website - Verbal Commits - appeared to have it first, and ESPN's Jeff Borzello wasn't far behind.

A transfer from the University of Georgia in the 2021-22 season, Wheeler started 29 out of 30 games, playing 31.7 minutes per game. He led the SEC in assists at 6.9 a night and added 10.1 points per game.

Wheeler earned All-SEC Second-Team honors and was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

Wheeler decided to return to UK for a second season, playing in 21 games and averaging 7.7 points and 5.6 assists per game. Wheeler met his fair share of injuries during the 2022-23 season.

We saw Wheeler working out and practicing at the NCAA tournament last week, but he hadn't played in a game for Kentucky since he was injured against Florida, on February 4, 2023.

