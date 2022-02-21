Reports: UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen heading back to the Rams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It appears that UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen is leaving Kentucky after just one season, and he's heading back to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Albert Breer was the first to report that the Rams are hiring Coen to be the offensive coordinator. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach before coming to Kentucky.

Source: The Rams are hiring Kentucky OC Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, bringing Greg Olson back to the staff, and giving assistant head coach Thomas Brown more responsibility within the offense and team.



Sean McVay moving quick to put together his '22 staff. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 21, 2022

Under Coen, the Wildcats went from averaging 28 points to averaging 38. His offense also produced the best season at wide receiver as Wan'dale Robinson had 104 receptions, 1,334 yards and 7 touchdowns in Coen's scheme.

UK linebacker DeAndre Square wished Coen well in a tweet.

Congratulations to @LiamCoen the Rams doubled back on a good one.. as far as #BBN we good it’s only up from here — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) February 21, 2022

UK Head Coach Mark Stoops could elevate someone within or try to go back to the pros and find someone on the rise to replace Coen.