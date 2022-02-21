Watch
Reports: UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen heading back to the Rams

UK Athletics
Coach Liam Coen UK Football Training Camp 2021 Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Liam Coen
Posted at 5:30 PM, Feb 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It appears that UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen is leaving Kentucky after just one season, and he's heading back to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Albert Breer was the first to report that the Rams are hiring Coen to be the offensive coordinator. He was the assistant quarterbacks coach before coming to Kentucky.

Under Coen, the Wildcats went from averaging 28 points to averaging 38. His offense also produced the best season at wide receiver as Wan'dale Robinson had 104 receptions, 1,334 yards and 7 touchdowns in Coen's scheme.

UK linebacker DeAndre Square wished Coen well in a tweet.

UK Head Coach Mark Stoops could elevate someone within or try to go back to the pros and find someone on the rise to replace Coen.

