RETURNING: UK Men's Basketball guard Kam Williams set to return for his junior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sophomore shooter Kam Williams will return to the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team for his junior season, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

The 6'8 guard played in 24 games this season, despite a foot injury in late January. The Lafayette, LA, native averaged six points and two rebounds, shooting at a 45% clip from the field.

NEWS: Kam Williams will return to Kentucky for his junior season, agent Chris Gaston of Octagon told DraftExpress.



The 6'8, 20-year-old wing averaged 6.0 points in 18 minutes per game, shooting 69% from 2 and 36% from 3.



Breakout NBA candidate next season. pic.twitter.com/fSYRTPJrg1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

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