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RETURNING: UK Men's Basketball guard Kam Williams set to return for his junior season

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
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Chet White/Chet White
Kam Williams. Kentucky beat LSU 87-82. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sophomore shooter Kam Williams will return to the University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team for his junior season, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

The 6'8 guard played in 24 games this season, despite a foot injury in late January. The Lafayette, LA, native averaged six points and two rebounds, shooting at a 45% clip from the field.

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