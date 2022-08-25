Rhyne Howard named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Who is the 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year? Former Wildcat and now Atlanta Dream superstar, Rhyne Howard!

she was named the 20-22 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year! She's the second Dream player to win the award in franchise history.

Rhyne received 53 votes out of the 56 national sportswriters and broadcasters who voted.

Howard can add this trophy to her four Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month awards, plus her WNBA All-star recognition, and her Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor from the first week of the season.

She's also set the Dream franchise rookie record for total points with 545 and rebounds with 154.

