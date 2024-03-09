Rising to the Occasion: Kentucky wins in Knoxville, 85-81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a heated meeting between two of the SEC's leading scorers, the regular season finale between No. 15 Kentucky and No. 4 Tennessee lived up to its billing. The Wildcats responded to every Volunteer run, rising to the moment for a 85-81 win over the Vols in Knoxville.

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht exploded for a career-high 40 points.

But if one's good, two's better, and Kentucky's backcourt duo of Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard had a game to remember. The Cats combined for 54 points - 27 apiece for Reeves and Sheppard. Edwards also finished in double-figure scoring with 16 points, including four, three-pointers, while Rob Dillingham added 11 points off the bench.

With the win, Kentucky finishes the regular season 23-8 (13-5 in the SEC). The Cats will begin the post season on a five-game winning streak, with a trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament now on deck.

Both teams struggled to hit shots to start the game, and foul trouble halted Kentucky's attempt at an early run. Dillingham fouled Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler on a 3-point shot, which sent the Volunteer to the line and Dillingham to the bench with his second foul, with more than 14 minutes still to play in the half.

Three minutes later, Ivisic also earned his second foul.

TIMEOUT: Cats have the slight early lead, 4-3, as both teams struggle to find shots early



UK: 2-6 FG

UT: 1-8 FG



Vols are outrebounding the Cats 7-4 to start the game #BBN — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 9, 2024

Reeves and Sheppard kept the Cats rolling on offense, combining to hit three quick three-pointers over the next minute of game action. After Reeves sank his second triple of the day, the Cats led 18-12.

Tennessee responded with a quick run of its own to quickly make it a two-point game. Edwards extended Kentucky's lead with a jumper, before draining consecutive three-pointers to give his team a 10-point lead.

Kentucky was shooting 37 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep, but the Cats led 28-18 with three minutes to play in the half. Tennessee chipped away at that lead for those final three minutes, and a Knecht three-pointer with 1:15 left in the half put the Vols back within four points. Reeves made a layup with 16 seconds remaining, but Jonas Aidoo responded with a dunk on the other end to make it 33-29 at the break.

Edwards led the way for the Cats with 13 first-half points, including three, 3-pointers, while Reeves had 11 points. No other Wildcat had more than five.

TEAM SHOOTING PERCENTAGES:



UK: 38% FG, 40% 3pt, 50% FT (1-2)

UT: 25% FG, 31% 3pt, 69% FT (9-13) https://t.co/TDtFqBMie8 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 9, 2024

Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James had two 3-pointers within the first four minutes of the second half, but they were separated by a triple by Sheppard that kept the Vols at bay.

Dillingham's bucket and a foul, followed by successful three-pointers out of the hands of - you guessed it - Sheppard and Reeves led to a 9-0 Kentucky run. It'd only get crazier from there.

DJ Wagner picked up his fourth foul and, having already been given a coach's box warning, John Calipari earned a technical foul. The Vols got to the charity stripe, but Cal's team quickly responded with back-to-back triples. This time, it was Sheppard then Edwards.

Cal's team responds with back-to-back three pointers - Reed Sheppard, then Justin Edwards



Cats lead 60-46 with 11:44 to play in the game, forcing a Rick Barnes timeout #BBN https://t.co/VNyeSUM3PS — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 9, 2024

The threes gave the Cats a 60-46 advantage with under 12 minutes to play, forcing Rick Barnes to call a timeout.

By the mid-way point of the second half, both teams had caught fire from deep. Sheppard and Dillingham both sank three-pointers, but Knecht found his own shot from deep during this stretch. In a seven minute run, the fifth-year senior exploded for 13 points, including three, three-pointers and an assist on another. His 34 individual points had the Vols back within five points when Calipari called a timeout.

Basketball is a game of runs, and the Cats had survived Tennessee's. Two quick buckets by Reeves followed by a three-point dagger by Sheppard put Kentucky up by ten, 77-67, with just under four minutes to play. Sheppard hit one more triple just for fun, extending UK's lead and essentially ending the game.

Kentucky maintained momentum for the final few minutes, despite Tennessee's attempt at a last-minute comeback. Rob Dillingham went 1-2 at the free throw line to close out the game, and the Cats left Knoxville with a four-point win.

The Wildcats will now head to Nashville to begin post-season play in the SEC Tournament. The win gives Kentucky a chance at the No. 2 seed.

